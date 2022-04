Jones will start Sunday's game against the Penguins, Sam Carchidi of Philly Hockey Now reports.

Jones will work as the Flyers' de facto No. 1 goalie down the stretch with Carter Hart (lower body) ruled out for the remainder of the season. Felix Sandstrom will likely play Monday in Chicago as the Flyers finish up a back-to-back set, though there hasn't been official confirmation of a starter for Monday's game.