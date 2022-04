Jones is expected to get the starting nod at home versus Ottawa on Friday, per NHL.com.

Regardless of Friday's outcome, Jones will finish the year having missed the 20-win mark for the third straight season. Additionally, the 32-year-old netminder is currently sporting a personal-worst 3.43 GAA and hasn't earned a shutout for the first time in his nine-year NHL career. Those numbers are unlikely to have the Flyers' brass clamoring to re-sign Jones in the offseason.