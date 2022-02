Jones will defend the cage for Monday's home matchup with Carolina, Adam Kimelman of NHL.com reports.

Jones gets the nod after Carter Hart, who was previously expected in the crease, was ruled out with an eye infection. The veteran Jones is stuck in a six-game losing streak during which he posted a 0-5-1 record and 4.43 GAA. With the Flyers entering a back-to-back, Jones may be pressed into service against the Blues on Tuesday as well if Hart can't go.