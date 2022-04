Jones stopped 32 of 35 shots in Friday's 4-2 loss to the Senators.

Ottawa's final goal was scored into an empty net. Jones' first season in Philadelphia was rough, as he posted a career-worst 3.43 GAA over 35 appearances with a shaky .900 save percentage, and he's not likely to draw much interest as a free agent this offseason, even from teams looking for a veteran backup.