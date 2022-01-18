Jones surrendered three goals on 30 shots in Monday's 4-1 loss to the Islanders.

Jones' personal losing streak stretched to three games (0-2-1), though he wasn't the main issue with this contest for the Flyers. The team hasn't scored more than two goals in its last six games, which makes it difficult for either Jones or Carter Hart to pick up wins. For the season, Jones is at 6-6-2 with a 3.31 GAA and a .908 save percentage in 15 appearances. He'll likely continue to see more of a backup's workload, so the 32-year-old isn't likely to help much in standard fantasy formats. Expect Jones to serve as the understudy to Hart in Tuesday's rematch with the Islanders.