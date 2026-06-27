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Flyers' Martin Psohlavec: Czech goalie ends up in Philly

By RotoWire Staff
1 min read
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Psohlavec was the 62nd overall pick by Philadelphia in the 2026 NHL Entry Draft on Saturday.

Psohlavec was highly regarded throughout the scouting community when you consider he was ranked as the No. 17 European Goaltender by NHL Central Scouting. He led the Czechs to a Bronze Medal at the World U18's, going 3-1 with a 1.68 GAA and .926 save percentage in four appearances. He was equally as effective in the Czech Jr. league, finishing with a 1.92 GAA and .928 save percentage in 42 games. At 6-foot-5, Psohlavec has elite size. He moves well for such a big kid, and while any goaltender taken at this stage of the draft is a long-term project, Psohlavec has an NHL-caliber skill set should he continue to develop over the coming years.

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