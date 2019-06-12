Flyers' Matej Tomek: Signs with Slovakian club
Tomek agreed to terms on a one-year team with HK Dukla Trencin in his native Slovakia.
Tomek spent last season playing for the University of Nebraska-Omaha, for which he saw action in just five games and posted a 0-1-0 record and 4.73 GAA. Selected by the Flyers in the third round of the 2015 NHL Draft, the club will no doubt be eager to see him get some significant play time before committing to an entry-level contract.
