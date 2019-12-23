Flyers' Matt Niskanen: Back in action
Niskanen (illness) is in the projected lineup for Monday's matchup with the Rangers, NHL.com's Adam Kimelman reports.
Niskanen missed Saturday's game against the Senators due to an illness, but he was never expected to be sidelined for long. The 33-year-old American, who's picked up 16 points while posting a plus-4 rating in 35 games this campaign, will skate on Philadelphia's top pairing against the Rangers.
