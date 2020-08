Niskanen may be in line for supplemental discipline for his actions in the third period of Wednesday's Game 5, Elliotte Friedman of Sportsnet reports.

Niskanen caught Canadiens winger Brendan Gallagher in the mouth with a stick in Wednesday's contest. Niskanen did not receive a penalty on the play. An announcement on if the blueliner will face a hearing with the Department of Player Safety should come before Friday's Game 6.