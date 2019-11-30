Flyers' Matt Niskanen: Dials up two assists
Niskanen added a pair of assists in Friday's 6-1 win over the Red Wings.
This was Niskanen's second multi-point effort in November. He's up to two goals and nine helpers through 26 games, and the defenseman has a chance to cap off the month in style when the Flyers take on the Habs in Montreal on Saturday to complete the back-to-back set.
