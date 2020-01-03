Flyers' Matt Niskanen: Ends mini-slump with helper
Niskanen posted an assist, three shots on goal and five hits in Thursday's 5-4 loss to the Golden Knights.
Niskanen went four games without a point, which isn't too unusual for the two-way defenseman. In 40 contests this year, he's produced 17 points, 74 hits, 79 shots and 46 blocked shots. He's been a vital veteran presence on a young Flyers blue line, and fantasy owners in deeper formats can appreciate the well-round production, as well.
