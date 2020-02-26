Flyers' Matt Niskanen: Fills stat sheet

Niskanen recorded an assist, three shots on net, three blocks and a plus-3 rating in a 4-2 victory over the Sharks on Tuesday.

The veteran defenseman is experiencing a tremendous second half. Niskanen has two goals and 13 points with a plus-9 rating in the last 13 games since the All-Star break. He's playing more than 22 minutes per game and averaging almost two shots on net per game as well. With this surge, it's realistic for Niskanen to reach 10 goals and 40 points for the first time since 2013-14. He has seven goals and 32 points in 62 games this season.