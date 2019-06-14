Flyers' Matt Niskanen: Flipped in salary move

Niskanen was acquired by Philadelphia from Washington in exchange for Radko Gudas on Friday. The Flyers will retain 30 percent of Gudas salary as part of the deal.

Niskanen notched eight goals and 17 assists last year, his sixth straight season in which he reached the 25-point mark. The move represents a solid upgrade on the blue line for the Flyers, considering Gudas has never reached the 25-point mark in his seven-year career. In addition to being a top-four defenseman, Niskanen's high-powered shot could see him take on a power-play role as well.