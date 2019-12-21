Play

Flyers' Matt Niskanen: Game-time call Saturday

Niskanen (illness) is considered a game-time decision for Saturday's game against the Senators.

Niskanen has been impressive lately, posting three goals and two assists over the last eight games. Philippe Myers (illness) is also a game-time call, leaving the team with just five healthy defensemen unless it recalls a blueliner from the AHL affiliate.

