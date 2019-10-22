Flyers' Matt Niskanen: Lights lamp with man advantage
Niskanen scored a power-play goal in Monday's 6-2 win over Vegas.
Leading his team in ice time, with 24:30, Niskanen helped the Flyers dominate the Golden Knights over 60 minutes. His goal gave Philadelphia a 4-0 lead at the 14:24 mark of the second period, putting the game well out of reach for Vegas, who appeared disinterested for most of the evening. Now with five points, Niskanen will continue to play a key role for the Flyers, especially on the power play, where he's collected three of his five points in 2019-20.
