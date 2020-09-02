Niskanen scored a goal on his lone shot in Tuesday's 4-3 overtime win over the Islanders in Game 5. He also had one hit and one block with a plus-2 rating.

Niskanen gave the Flyers a 3-1 lead early in the third period when his blast from the right faceoff circle beat New York goalie Semyon Varlamov. It was his first goal since March 1, halting a 16-game goal drought. Niskanen enjoyed a productive regular season with 33 points in 68 games, but he's only been able to deliver two points through 13 playoff contests.