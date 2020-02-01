Flyers' Matt Niskanen: Notches two helpers Friday
Niskanen picked up two assists, one on the power play, in Friday's 4-3 overtime loss to the Penguins.
The veteran blueliner has been a solid contributor in his first season with the Flyers. Niskanen has five goals and 21 points through 50 games, with 10 of those points coming with the man advantage -- the fifth time in his career he's reached double-digit PP points, and the first time since 2015-16.
