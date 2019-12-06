Flyers' Matt Niskanen: Provides first goal since October

Niskanen scored a goal on three shots and had three blocks in a 3-1 loss to the Coyotes.

Niskanen accounted for the Flyers' lone goal when he thwarted Darcy Kuemper's shutout bid late in the third period. It was Niskanen's third goal of the season, but his first since Oct. 21, ending a run of 21 games without a goal. The 32-year-old has landed between 25 and 39 points in each of the previous five seasons, and he's on track to do so again in his first year as a Flyer.