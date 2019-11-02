Flyers' Matt Niskanen: Records five hits

Niskanen posted an assist and plus-1 rating with five PIM, five hits and a shot on goal during a 4-3 shootout victory against the Devils on Friday.

The veteran defenseman had a good night in the physical categories and got into his first fight of the season. Hitting and sending a lot of time in the box aren't things he's done a lot of in his career, but the 33-year-old has been trending in that direction the last year or two. In 2019-20, his physical numbers are behind his pace from last season, but in the last four games, Niskanen has seven PIM and 12 hits. He also has two goals and six points with a plus-2 rating in 12 contests this season.