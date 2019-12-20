Flyers' Matt Niskanen: Scores goal, assist in rout
Niskanen scored a power-play goal and picked up an assist in Thursday's 6-1 defeat of the Sabres.
It was the third multi-point effort of the year for Niskanen and third power-play goal. The blueliner is on pace to reach the 30-point mark for the first time since the 2016-17 campaign when he was with Washington, making him a top-end fantasy option.
