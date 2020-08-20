Niskanen will have a hearing with the league for his cross-check on Hab's Brendan Gallagher, per the NHL Department of Player Safety.

At this point, it seems unlikely that Niskanen will escape with just a fine and could miss Friday's Game 6 or beyond. Whether Gallagher can play in Friday's tilt could also be a determining factor for the league when handing out punishment for Niskanen. If the Minnesota native does miss a game, the Flyers would likely reinsert Shayne Gostisbehere into the lineup, possibly even taking Niskanen's spot on the power play as well.