Flyers' Matt Niskanen: Slings helper Wednesday
Niskanen produced an assist, two shots on goal, two hits and two PIM in Wednesday's 4-3 overtime win over the Blues.
Niskanen has cooled off with just two points in his last 11 games. He's up to 18 points in 46 contests this season. On the ice, his role has typically been defense-first despite his ability to generate solid offense from the blue line. The 33-year-old has added 87 shots, 87 hits and 53 blocks in 2019-20.
