Flyers' Matt Niskanen: Stays hot with empty-netter

Niskanen scored an empty-net goal and fired four shots on net in Monday's 3-0 win over the Red Wings.

Niskanen launched a shot from nearly his own goal line to hit the empty cage. The 33-year-old has posted five points and a plus-5 rating over his last three games. For the year, Niskanen is at 24 points, 92 hits and 102 shots in 52 games. He's just one point shy of matching last year's output.