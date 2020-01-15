Flyers' Matt Niskanen: Struggling mightily

Niskanen has one assist with a minus-7 rating and 15 shots in the last 10 games.

His assist came on Jan. 2, and at the time, it seemed like that was going to end a little slump he experienced at the end of December, but it's continued. In his most recent five contests, Niskanen has zero points, a minus-3 rating and six shots. Niskanen simply hasn't played well since Christmas. He has five goals and 17 points with a minus-3 rating in 45 games this season.