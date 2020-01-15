Flyers' Matt Niskanen: Struggling mightily
Niskanen has one assist with a minus-7 rating and 15 shots in the last 10 games.
His assist came on Jan. 2, and at the time, it seemed like that was going to end a little slump he experienced at the end of December, but it's continued. In his most recent five contests, Niskanen has zero points, a minus-3 rating and six shots. Niskanen simply hasn't played well since Christmas. He has five goals and 17 points with a minus-3 rating in 45 games this season.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.