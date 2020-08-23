Niskanen served his one-game suspension in Friday's Game 6 win over the Canadiens.
The Flyers were able to close out the Habs without Niskanen, who was handed a one-game suspension for cross-checking Brendan Gallagher, breaking the forward's jaw. Niskanen should rejoin the lineup for Monday's Game 1 matchup versus the Islanders. The blueliner is still seeking his first point of the postseason.
