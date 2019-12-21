Play

Flyers' Matt Niskanen: Too sick to play

Niskanen (illness) will not dress Saturday in Ottawa.

The flu bug recently found its way into the Flyers' dressing room, and Niskanen fell victim to it. As a result, the defenseman will miss Saturday's contest. All signs point to Niskanen being back to full health in time to face the Rangers on Monday.

