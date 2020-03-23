Flyers' Matt Niskanen: Turning in strong season

Niskanen had eight goals and 33 points with a plus-15 rating in 68 games prior to the coronavirus halting play in March.

The veteran defenseman's been more than solid during his first season with the Flyers. He needs two more goals and 13 additional points to tie career highs in both categories. Recording 13 more points is unlikely, but Niskanen needs just seven points for his second-highest total in the category during his career. However, it's difficult to know how the lengthy time off will effect his ability to reach those totals (assuming the season resumes).