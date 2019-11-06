Flyers' Matt Niskanen: Two helpers in win
Niskanen picked up two assists, one on the power play, in Tuesday's 4-1 win over the Hurricanes.
It's the veteran defenseman's first multi-point effort this year. Niskanen is off to a solid start to his first season as a Flyer, scoring two goals and eight points through 14 games -- with five of those points (one goal, four helpers) coming with the man advantage.
