Flyers' Matt Niskanen: Two helpers in win

Niskanen picked up two assists, one on the power play, in Tuesday's 4-1 win over the Hurricanes.

It's the veteran defenseman's first multi-point effort this year. Niskanen is off to a solid start to his first season as a Flyer, scoring two goals and eight points through 14 games -- with five of those points (one goal, four helpers) coming with the man advantage.

