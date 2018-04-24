Flyers' Matt Read: Finishes season in Philadelphia
Read played in just 25 games over 2017-18, scoring two goals and logging an assist while averaging 11:18 of ice time.
After making the opening day roster Read was quickly dispatched to the minors after being a regular in the press box, but was able to earn a promotion back to the big club March 8 after collecting 16 points (seven goals, nine assists) in the AHL. Although Read's trade used to be depth scoring, he's switched into the role of a defensive forward, as he frequently appeared on the fourth line and with Sean Couturier on the penalty kill down the stretch. The 30-year-old's due to become an unrestricted free agent, and with Philadelphia in the middle of a youth movement, he could very well don a jersey that isn't orange and black in 2018-19.
