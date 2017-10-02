Flyers' Matt Read: Now toiling on waiver wire
Read was waived by the Flyers on Monday, Rick Ralph of TSN 1290 Winnipeg reports.
The writing was on the wall that Read would be deemed expendable. Philly seems keen on offering larger roles to Taylor Leier and Scott Laughton after watching the former dip in offensive production for the third straight year -- he was all the way down to 19 points in 63 games in 2016-17, and a season-ending upper-body injury compounded his troubles. There's little reason to get too caught up with Read from a fantasy perspective.
