Flyers' Matt Read: Returns to Flyers
Read was recalled from AHL Lehigh Valley on Thursday.
Read had played the past six seasons in Philly, which is why it was something of a surprise that the two-time 20-goal scorer began 2017-18 in the minors. After five minor-league games, in which he scored a single goal, Read finds himself back with the Flyers, though at this point it's unclear whether or not he'll suit up for Thursday's contest with Nashville. Regardless, Read doesn't figure to make much of a fantasy impact even when he's in the lineup.
