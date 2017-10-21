Flyers' Matt Read: Will take ice for season debut
Read will make his season debut Saturday, when the Flyers play host to the Oilers, Bill Meltzer of NHL.com reports.
Recalled from AHL Lehigh Valley on Thursday, Read is needed with the parent club since Jordan Weal (upper body) and Taylor Leier (undisclosed) will each be injured scratches the matinee. Read added 10 goals and nine helpers over 63 games with Philly last season.
