Gard scored a goal and added an assist in WHL Red Deer's 5-2 win over Regina on Friday.

Gard has picked up the pace lately, earning three goals and three assists over his last five games. He's at a total of eight points in nine outings in 2025-26, though that's still an improvement on last season, when he posted 0.55 points per game. The 18-year-old, a second-round pick of the Flyers, is still working on growing his offense while maintaining a steady defensive presence at center.