Gard was the 57th overall pick by Philadelphia in the 2025 NHL Entry Draft on Saturday.

Gard has elite size (6-foot-4), solid foot speed, and is a center, three things every single NHL organization is looking for on draft day. The offense? Well, that's a work in progress. Gard finished this past season with 19 goals and 36 points in 66 games for WHL Red Deer, obvious underwhelming numbers for a legitimate prospect. To Gard's credit, he does the little things well. He wins board battles and has a physical element to his game. The upside here is pretty limited, however. The hope for Philadelphia is that Gard is able to use his size/speed combination to develop into a fourth-line penalty killer.