Gard scored twice in WHL Seattle's 7-3 win over Brandon on Tuesday.

Gard's already earned eight points in nine games for the Thunderbirds, just two shy of his 23-game total with Red Deer before a January trade. The Flyers prospect has a total of 18 points in 32 outings, which is a slightly better pace than his 36-point effort in 66 regular-season contests in 2024-25. Momentum is on his side as he plays a big role for the Thunderbirds, which should propel him to career-best production.