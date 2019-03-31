Strome was moved up to AHL Lehigh Valley on Sunday, Sam Carchidi of The Philadelphia Inquirer reports.

Strome lit up the OHL this season with 28 goals and 79 points in 68 games. The 20-year-old will join the AHL and likely spend next year there as well. A 2017 fourth-round selection, Strome is on his way to making an impact in the NHL in the next year or two.