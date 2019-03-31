Flyers' Matthew Strome: Heading to AHL
Strome was moved up to AHL Lehigh Valley on Sunday, Sam Carchidi of The Philadelphia Inquirer reports.
Strome lit up the OHL this season with 28 goals and 79 points in 68 games. The 20-year-old will join the AHL and likely spend next year there as well. A 2017 fourth-round selection, Strome is on his way to making an impact in the NHL in the next year or two.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 22
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 16
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...