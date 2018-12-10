Flyers' Matthew Strome: On pace for best OHL season
Strome scored twice and added an assist in OHL Hamilton's 5-1 win over North Bay on Sunday.
Checking in at a massive 6-foot-4, 210 pounds, Strome continues to be a productive power forward at the junior level. He has 37 points in 31 games for the Bulldogs and he has displayed great chemistry with top 2019 draft eligible prospect Arthur Kaliyev. Strome's offensive abilities are legitimate, but much like his older brother Dylan, he's a well below-average skater. It's an issue in a league that continues to focus on speed and quickness. If he can clean up his skating stride a bit, the Flyers might have something here.
