Strome scored and added a pair of assists in OHL Hamilton's 7-4 win over Erie on Friday.

With six goals and 13 points in 16 games this season, Strome is producing at a similar clip to 2016-17, when he finished with 34 goals and 62 points in 66 contests. The youngest of the three Strome brothers has the size (6-foot-4, 210 pounds) and a sweet pair of mitts that all NHL teams covet, but he is a well-below-average skater and that is the main reason he fell to the Flyers in the fourth round this past June. Strome was a risk worth taking at that point in the draft, but he has a ways to go if he hopes to be an impact player at the highest level.