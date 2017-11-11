Flyers' Matthew Strome: Working on game at OHL level
Strome scored and added a pair of assists in OHL Hamilton's 7-4 win over Erie on Friday.
With six goals and 13 points in 16 games this season, Strome is producing at a similar clip to 2016-17, when he finished with 34 goals and 62 points in 66 contests. The youngest of the three Strome brothers has the size (6-foot-4, 210 pounds) and a sweet pair of mitts that all NHL teams covet, but he is a well-below-average skater and that is the main reason he fell to the Flyers in the fourth round this past June. Strome was a risk worth taking at that point in the draft, but he has a ways to go if he hopes to be an impact player at the highest level.
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...