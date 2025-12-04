Michkov notched two assists, two shots on goal and four PIM in Wednesday's 5-2 win over the Sabres.

Michkov set up a Travis Konecny power-play goal in the first period as well as Owen Tippett's insurance tally in the second. With four goals and three assists over his last seven games, Michkov is starting to find a bit more consistency again. The 20-year-old winger is up to 16 points, 54 shots on net, 14 hits, 28 PIM and a minus-2 rating through 26 outings overall.