Michkov scored the game-winning goal in Saturday's 3-2 overtime victory against Chicago.
Michkov got his second overtime winner in the last five games at the 1:06 mark of Saturday's extra session. He scored during Philadelphia's third power play of the game. Michkov has three goals and three assists in six outings since being a healthy scratch for two straight contests. The talented rookie has seven tallies and 16 points through 19 appearances this season.
More News
-
Flyers' Matvei Michkov: Provides two helpers Saturday•
-
Flyers' Matvei Michkov: Completes comeback in overtime•
-
Flyers' Matvei Michkov: Plays hero in return to lineup•
-
Flyers' Matvei Michkov: Healthy scratch Thursday•
-
Flyers' Matvei Michkov: Generates assist in loss•
-
Flyers' Matvei Michkov: Riding three-game point streak•