Head coach Rick Tocchet said Monday that Michkov took a shot to the foot during Saturday's game against the Oilers and is being evaluated, Jordan Hall of NBC Sports Philadelphia reports.

Michkov hasn't yet missed a game this season, but he wasn't on the ice for Monday's practice session, and it's unclear whether he'll be available for Tuesday's matchup against Anaheim. If the 21-year-old is forced to miss time, Nicolas Deslauriers and Nikita Grebenkin will be candidates to enter the lineup.