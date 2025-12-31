Michkov logged two assists and three shots on goal in Tuesday's 6-3 win over the Canucks.

Michkov earned his first multi-point effort since Dec. 3 versus the Sabres. He's been decent lately with a goal and five helpers over his last eight contests. The 21-year-old winger is up to nine goals, 13 helpers, 77 shots on net, 36 PIM and a minus-1 rating through 38 appearances. Michkov's third-line spot limits his scoring potential and his ice time, but he's still doing enough to help in deeper fantasy formats.