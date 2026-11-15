Michkov scored a goal on two shots in Saturday's 4-3 win over the Blue Jackets.

Michkov tied the game at 2-2 early in the second period, stealing the puck from Adam Fantilli before scoring on a breakaway for his 11th goal of the season. The winger continues to show his offensive instincts and finishing ability, giving Philadelphia a dangerous scoring presence. His growing production and involvement in the Flyers' offensive plans make him a valuable fantasy asset with considerable upside, but his middle-six role in even-strength situations doesn't bode well for his fantasy prospects despite his 11-goal tally.