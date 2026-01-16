Michkov scored a goal Thursday in a 6-3 loss to the Penguins.

It was the talented winger's first goal in 10 games (three assists). Michkov has 10 goals, 14 assists and 45 shots in 45 games. He sits seventh in team scoring, and he's on pace for just 41 points. That's a 22 point drop for Michkov, who finished second in team scoring with 63 points last season. He finished in a tie with Macklin Celebrini for second in rookie scoring last year, but unlike Celebrini, Michkov is suffering from the sophomore flu. He'll rebound eventually, but this is not what his managers or the team expected.