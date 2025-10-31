Michkov picked up two assists in a 4-1 win over Nashville on Thursday.

Michkov is off to a slow start this season, but there may be signs of life. This was his first multi-point game of the season, and he has five points (one goal, four assists) and 16 shots in his last seven games. Yes, it's modest for a sniper who put up 26 goals and 63 points, including 17 power-play points, in 80 games last season. We expect Michkov to turn things around with a bang soon, even though his average ice time is down from last season (16:41 to 15:04). Check in with his manager to see if you can pry him away in a trade before he takes off.