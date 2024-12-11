Michkov had two assists in a 5-3 win over Columbus on Tuesday.
Michkov has 10 points (three goals, seven assists) on his current five-game point streak. He continues to lead all NHL rookies in scoring with 27 points in as many games. Michkov is the most exciting young player in orange and black in a very long time, and he'll be a fantasy star for a long time.
