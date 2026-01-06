Michkov (foot) will be a game-time decision for Tuesday's matchup with Anaheim, Kevin Kurz of The Athletic reports.

Michkov suffered a foot injury against Edmonton on Saturday, which caused him to miss Monday's practice, but the 21-year-old winger was on the ice for Tuesday's morning skate. The Russian has scored just one goal in his last 16 outings while putting up 30 shots, though he has chipped in eight helpers over that stretch.