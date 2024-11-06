Michkov posted an assist in Tuesday's 6-4 loss to the Hurricanes.

Michkov's helper ended a four-game slump for the talented rookie. There will be ups and downs as there are with any young player, but Michkov's ice time has also dropped recently. He's had a couple of benchings by head coach John Tortorella, Madeline Campbell of Broad Street Hockey reports, and that could continue as Tortorella works to iron out the flaws in Michkov's play. Tortorella has indicated he wouldn't hesitate to scratch Michkov, as he has done with other young players throughout his various stops in the NHL. Michkov has 10 points, 23 shots on net and a minus-8 rating over his first 13 appearances, but fantasy managers should be prepared for some attrition when rostering the rookie, who is playing on a last-place team.