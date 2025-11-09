Michkov scored a goal in a 3-2 overtime loss to Ottawa.

Michkov shook off a check from Sens defender Jake Sanderson, drove to the interior and beat Linus Ullmark over the glove. It's exactly what his coach, Rick Tocchet, has been preaching at the young winger all season: "That was textbook. That'll be in the video room tomorrow on how you want to do it." Michkov has a goal in back-to-back games and five points (two goals, three assists) in his last six games.