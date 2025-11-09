Flyers' Matvei Michkov: Goal in back-to-back games
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Michkov scored a goal in a 3-2 overtime loss to Ottawa.
Michkov shook off a check from Sens defender Jake Sanderson, drove to the interior and beat Linus Ullmark over the glove. It's exactly what his coach, Rick Tocchet, has been preaching at the young winger all season: "That was textbook. That'll be in the video room tomorrow on how you want to do it." Michkov has a goal in back-to-back games and five points (two goals, three assists) in his last six games.
More News
-
Flyers' Matvei Michkov: Puts away goal in win•
-
Flyers' Matvei Michkov: First multi-point game of season•
-
Flyers' Matvei Michkov: Nets winner in shootout•
-
Flyers' Matvei Michkov: Opens goal-scoring account•
-
Flyers' Matvei Michkov: Secures rookie goals title•
-
Flyers' Matvei Michkov: Hits 60-point mark•