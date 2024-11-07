Michkov will be a healthy scratch for Thursday's game against the Lightning.

Michkov appeared in each of the Flyers' first 13 games of the season and logged four goals, 10 points, six blocked shots and two hits while averaging 17:50 of ice time. However, he's cooled off recently, tallying just one assist over his last five outings. Head coach John Tortorella has benched some prominent players -- especially rookies -- in the past in order to send a message, and Michkov will get a night off Thursday. Anthony Richard will draw into the lineup against Tampa Bay, while Michkov's next opportunity to suit up will be Saturday against the Panthers.